Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) has released the second allotment result as part of its 2020 counselling process yesterday, October 21. The details of the number of seats filled and number of seats available were made available at around 10.00 am and the allotment result was released in the evening hours on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

The online reporting, fee payment, document upload, response by candidates to query based on the second allotment can be done on or before October 23 (5.00 pm). The deadline for responding to the queries is October 24 (5.00 pm) and withdrawal of seats and exiting from the counselling must also be done within that timeframe.

This year JoSAA will conduct six rounds of allotment instead of the usual seven to compensate for the loss of time due to COVID-19 pandemic. The first allotment result was declared on October 17 and online reporting was done until October 19.

JoSAA-2020 registration process is mandatory for any qualified candidate interested in joining any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs (within the purview of JoSAA-2020).

JoSAA counselling process is for candidates who have cleared the JEE Advanced exam for admissions to various IITs, NITs, CFITs, IIITs among other prominent institutions. The candidates who are allocated seats can fulfil the formalities online this year. Until last year, candidates had to fulfill the process by showing up to the institute.