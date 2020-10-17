Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) has issued the first allotment result as part of its 2020 counselling process today, October 18. The allotment result was released at around 10.00 am on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

The Online reporting, fee payment /document upload/ response by candidates to query based on the first allotment result can be done on or before October 19 (5.00 pm). This year there will be six rounds of allotment instead of the usual seven to compensate for the loss of time due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the direct link to check the JOSAA first allotment result.

JoSAA counselling process is for candidates who have cleared the JEE Advanced exam for admissions to various IITs, NITs, CFITs, IIITs among other prominent institutions. The candidates who are allocated seats can fulfil the formalities online this year. Until last year, candidates had to fulfill the process by showing up to the institute.

JoSAA-2020 registration process is mandatory for any qualified candidate interested in joining any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs (within the purview of JoSAA-2020).

JOSAA has released two mock allotment result amidst the registration process for participating in the counselling process. The registration and choice filling and locking process was conducted until October 15.

The article has been changed to reflect the latest update.