Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the exam date and venue details for the recruitment of 01/2020 Unmarried Male Citizen to join as Airmen in Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor Trade) and Group ‘Y’ {Except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) and Musician} Trades. The following information can be accessed on the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in.

The STAR 01/2020 for the intake of 01/2021 Airmen Group X and Y is scheduled to be conducted from November 4 to November 8. The admit card will be released 24 hours to 48 hours prior to the exam.

Here is the direct link to check the exam venue and date details.

The notification released on the website says, “Admit Card will be available for download through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to Date of Exam. However, in order to ease your travel to the City of Exam, details of allocated ‘Exam Date and Name of Exam City’ of the candidate will be furnished in individual login on CASB web portal (https://airmenselection.cdac.in) and individual’s email ID furnished by the candidate at the time of online registration on 22 Oct 20. “

The notification also said that candidates must go through the admit card carefully, once released, for all the COVID-19-related instructions and must follow them fully at the exam centre.

The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website for latest updates.