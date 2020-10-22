Maharashtra CET Cell is expected to release the MHT-CET 2020 answer keys for the PCM and PCB group soon. The answer keys, when released, can be downloaded from the official website, mahacet.org.

Meanwhile, CET Cell released a notification stating that an additional session of MHT-CET exams will be conducted for students who could not attend the exam due to transportation issues due to heavy rainfall, power outage, Covid-19 symptoms etc.

The notification says, “The candidates who had successfully registered themselves for the MHT-CET-2020 Exam and had downloaded their Admit Cards for appearing in the MHT CET 2020 for PCB or PCM Group examination, but were unable to reach their allotted Test Centre due to circumstances beyond their control and hence could not appear in the said examination, would be eligible to appear in the additional sessions. A fee of Rs. 100 per candidate per group would be charged for appearing in the additional sessions. This fee would be adjusted in the fee payable during the CAP Process.”

Meanwhile, NDTV reports that the MHT-CET result can be expected in the last week of October. There is no official announcement or update regarding the same, though. Students should keep checking the official website for updates regarding the same.

MHT-CET exam is conducted for admissions to various Engineering and Pharmacy undergraduate courses offered in the state. The exam was conducted from October 1 to October 20. More than 5.3 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the MHT CET 2020 examination.