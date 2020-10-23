Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the 2020 10th class supplementary examination result on October 23. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, mpbse.nic.in.

The board has also declared the 12th Vocational Chance 2 result along with the 10th supplementary. The supplementary exam and the Chance 2 exams were conducted in the month of September and now the results are out.

Here are the direct links to check the MPBSE results:

High School Certificate Examination (HSC) - 10th Class Supplementary Result - 2020 (NEW)

Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) - 12th Class Vocational Courses (Chance-II) Result - 2020 (NEW)

The board had declared the 10th class result for the 2020 board exam on July 04. The students had scored a pass percentage of 62.84% this year. Girls have managed to score a pass percentage of 65.87% and boys secured a pass percentage of 60.09%.

How to access the 2020 MPBSE 10th class result: