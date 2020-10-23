Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has released the AP PGECET 2020 result today, October 23, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the AP PGECET 2020 examination can check the result on the website, sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet

The University had conducted PGECET 2019 examination from September 28 to September 30, 2020. The exam was held in two sessions each day, 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Here is the direct link to check the AP PGECET 2020 result.

How to check AP PGECET 2020 result:

Visit the AP PGECET 2020 website. Click on the link to check the AP PGECET result. Enter the required information and submit. The result will be displayed.

Andhra University is conducting the PGECET 2019 exam on behalf of AP SCHE for admissions to ME, M.Tech, and M.Pharmacy courses offered by universities and colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The details of the counselling will be released soon on the official website.