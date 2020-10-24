Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to release TS EAMCET 2020 provisional allotment result today. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the counselling process can check the allotment result on the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

This year the whole counselling process for the TS EAMCET 2020 will be conducted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The payment of tuition fee and self reporting based on the allotment result can be done until October 28, 2020.

TS EAMCET counselling process began on October 9 with online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification. The certificate verification process went on until October 20.

The final phase of the counselling will begin on October 29 with certificate verification process scheduled on October 30 and freezing of options needs to be done by October 31. The allotment result for the final will be result on November 2 and payment/reporting process based on this allotment will be done until November 5.

The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) courses provided in the state of Telangana. This year the exam had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 situation.

The result for the TS EAMCET was declared on October 6. Around 75% of candidates had cleared the exam and Sai Teja bagged the first position followed by Yeshwant Sai and Venkata Krishna in the second and third positions, respectively,