Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University or AKTU will announce the first allotment result for the UPSEE 2020 counselling process today, October 26.

The exact time at which the allotment result will be released is not revealed yet but is expected to be declared in the afternoon or evening hours and will be available on the official website, upsee.nic.in.

The candidates who are allotted seats in the first round of allotment must freeze their seats and pay for the seat confirmation on or before October 29. The registration process for all fresh applicants for the second round will begin on October 30.

UPSEE 2020 result was declared on October 15. The counselling process for the UPSEE 2020 exam began on October 19 with the registration process. The document verification was done from October 20 to October 24 and the choice locking process will end today at 10.00 am.

Here is the direct link to check the UPSEE 2020 counselling details and schedule.

UPSEE is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The authority to conduct the exam lies with Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

Candidates are suggested to go through the counselling instructions carefully for full details on the counselling before proceeding with the registration.