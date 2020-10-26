Allahabad University has released the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2020 result on October 25. All the candidates who had appeared for the UGET 2020 exam can check the result on the official website, aupravesh2020.com.

The result for the BA/BFA/BPA, B.SC, B.SC. HOME SCIENCE, B.COM. LOGI entrance exam can be accessed now on the official website.

Here is the direct link to check Allahabad UGAT 2020 result.

The counselling details based on the UGAT 2020 result will be released. Students should keep checking the official website for the counselling schedule and process.

How to check Allahabad UGAT 2020 result: