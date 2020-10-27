Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) counselling registration process is underway on the official website, ojee.nic.in, and the second mock seat allotment result is expected to be released today on the website. The allotment result is based on the choices filled by candidates until October 22.

The registration and choice filling process for the OJEE 2020 counselling started on October 12. The choice locking process will begin from tomorrow, October 28. All the candidates who want to check the allotment result and also lock their seats can do so after logging in. The registration and choice locking process ends on October 31.

This year the OJEE 2020 counselling process will four rounds of allotment and the counselling process will go on until November 27. The first allotment result is scheduled to be released on November 3, 2020.

Here is the direct link to check the full OJEE counselling schedule.

OJEE exam is conducted for admissions to B.Pham, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part Time), M.Arch, M Plan, M.Pharma, Int MBA and Lateral Entry to B.Tech, BPharm, and MCA courses in government and private universities and colleges in Odisha. OJEE 2020 exam was conducted on October 12 to October 19.