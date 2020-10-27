Karnataka Management Aptitude Test or KMAT 2020 admit card will be released today, October 27. All the students who have applied to appear for the exam can download their admit card from the official website, kmatindia.com.

KMAT 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 29. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic protocol, the exam can be given online from home. The candidate has to give the exam from a web-cam- and microphone-enabled laptop and not through mobile phones.

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) conducts the KMAT exam. The KMAT scores are used by more than 169 + AICTE-approved University-affiliated B-schools in Bangalore and Karnataka.

How to download the KMAT 2020 admit card: