KMAT 2020 admit card to be issued today; exam set to be conducted on Oct 29
This year the test can be given from home on a laptop due to the COVID-19 protocol.
Karnataka Management Aptitude Test or KMAT 2020 admit card will be released today, October 27. All the students who have applied to appear for the exam can download their admit card from the official website, kmatindia.com.
KMAT 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 29. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic protocol, the exam can be given online from home. The candidate has to give the exam from a web-cam- and microphone-enabled laptop and not through mobile phones.
Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) conducts the KMAT exam. The KMAT scores are used by more than 169 + AICTE-approved University-affiliated B-schools in Bangalore and Karnataka.
How to download the KMAT 2020 admit card:
- Visit the KMAT 2020 official website.
- Click on the link to download the admit card.
- Enter the log-in details and submit.
- The admit card can be accessed which needs to be printed out.