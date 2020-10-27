UP BTC 2013/15, D.El.Ed 2018 exam admit card to be issued today at btcexam.in
Students who are in the 1st and 3rd semesters can download the admit card for the exam from the official website.
Uttar Pradesh 2013 and 2015 BTC and 2018 D.El.Ed examination admit card is expected to be issued today, October 27. Along with the admit card, attendance report is also expected to be available on the official website, btcexam.in.
The candidates should go through all the information on the admit card carefully for exam-related instructions long with COVID-19 protocol. The exam will be conducted for the 1st and 3rd semester students.
Students should visit the official website, select the relevant course to get the log-in page from where the admit card can be downloaded. The attendance sheet can also be downloaded from the page.
How to download UP BTC/D.El.Ed exam admit card:
- Visit the BTC exam official website.
- Select the relevant exam.
- A new page will open. Click on the link to log-in.
- Enter the log-in details and submit.
- The admit card can be accessed and printed out.