Uttar Pradesh 2013 and 2015 BTC and 2018 D.El.Ed examination admit card is expected to be issued today, October 27. Along with the admit card, attendance report is also expected to be available on the official website, btcexam.in.

The candidates should go through all the information on the admit card carefully for exam-related instructions long with COVID-19 protocol. The exam will be conducted for the 1st and 3rd semester students.

Students should visit the official website, select the relevant course to get the log-in page from where the admit card can be downloaded. The attendance sheet can also be downloaded from the page.

How to download UP BTC/D.El.Ed exam admit card: