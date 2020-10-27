Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exam result has been released today, October 27. All the candidates can check the result for the AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exam from the official website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Along with the result, the final answer keys are also available on the official website. The tentative answer keys were initially released on September 28 but due to some corrections it was taken back and re-released on October 1.

Here is the direct link to check the AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 result.

The notification for the AP Grama Sachivayalam was released in January 2020 for 16.207 vacancies. The exam is conducted for various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant in Andhra Pradesh among others.

The exam for the recruitment of Grama Sachivalayam was conducted from September 20 to September 26 and answer keys for all the papers have been released. Aaround 4.5 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the exam.

How to check the AP Grama Sachivalayam result: