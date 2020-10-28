Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (AP SCHE) has extended the last day to pay the processing fees and complete the verification process to participate in the EAMCET counselling this year. The whole process can be completed on the official website, apeamcet.nic.in.

The council also said on its official website that the schedule for the option entry will be released in the second or third week of November. So candidates can expect that the schedule will be released after November 9.

The counselling process for the AP EAMCET 2020 exam began on October 23. The process of payment and verification of certificate was scheduled to be completed by October 27 but has now been extended until November 3.

AP EAMCET 2020 is entrance conducted for admissions to various professional courses on Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture provided in the state of AP. The rank card for AP EAMCET was released on October 14.

Candidates have to pay the processing fees and once the fees is paid, online verification of certificates can be done. For candidates who do not complete the online verification, they will have to visit the helpline centres to finish the verification. Full details of the steps is available on this direct link.

The AP EAMCET 2020 results had been announced on October 10. This year, around three lakh students took the AP EAMCET 2020 exams. In the engineering exam, 84.78% candidates qualified while 91.77% students qualified in the agriculture exam. AP EAMCET exam was held from September 17 to September 25, 2020,