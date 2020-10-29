DTE Karnataka 2020 Diploma result to be declared today at dtek.karnataka.gov.in/
The result of the even semester exams will be declared today on the official website, according to reports.
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka will be declaring the even semester exam results for BTELINX 2020 Diploma courses today, October 29, according to Times of India.
All the students who had appeared for either the 2nd, 4th, or the 6th-semester exams can check the result on the official website, dtek.karnataka.gov.in and bteresults.net.
The report states that the result will be declared at around 3.00 pm today on the official website.
Students should be ready with their exam roll number and other details to check the result.
How to check the BTELINX 2020 result:
- Visit the DTEK Karnataka official website.
- Once the result is declared, a link to check it will get activated. Click on the link.
- Enter the roll number and other required details and submit.
- The result can be accessed.