The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka will be declaring the even semester exam results for BTELINX 2020 Diploma courses today, October 29, according to Times of India.

All the students who had appeared for either the 2nd, 4th, or the 6th-semester exams can check the result on the official website, dtek.karnataka.gov.in and bteresults.net.

The report states that the result will be declared at around 3.00 pm today on the official website.

Students should be ready with their exam roll number and other details to check the result.

How to check the BTELINX 2020 result: