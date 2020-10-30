Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has released the rank list as part of the Diploma course admissions for the year 2020 on October 29. The rank list was released around 5.00 pm on the official website, tnauonline.in.

Now that the rank list has been released, the counselling process for admissions to Diploma courses provided at the affiliated institutions will begin. The details of the same will be released soon on the official website.

Here is the direct link to access TNAU 2020 Diploma Counselling rank list.

There are three TNAU institutes offering the diploma courses and eight affiliated institutes. The admission process for all these institutions is done via the TNAU counselling process.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest information regarding the counselling process and schedule. The official diploma admission brochure can be accessed in this direct link.

How to check TNAU Diploma rank list: