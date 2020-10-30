Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed the second and final phase of TS EAMCET 2020 counselling process. The slot booking process for the final phase will begin from tomorrow, October 31.

The exercising options commences from today at 2.00 pm. Both the process of slot booking and exercising options can be done on the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

The second and final phase of TS EAMCET 2020 was expected to begin on Thursday, October 29 but the website was updated with this information late evening.

The process of online filling of information, payment of processing fees, slot booking for verification of certificates for those could not do it in the first round can be done today. The certificate verification is expected to be done on October 31.

The allotment result based on the original schedule was expected to be released on November 2. It is not clear if the change in the schedule will also affected the allotment result.

There will be one more round of spot admission, guidelines for which will be released on November 4. The number of seats in each college and other details will also be released on that day.

The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) courses provided in the state of Telangana. This year the exam had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 situation.

The result for the TS EAMCET was declared on October 6. Around 75% of candidates had cleared the exam and Sai Teja bagged the first position followed by Yeshwant Sai and Venkata Krishna in the second and third positions, respectively,