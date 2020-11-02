Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the 2020 Specialist Officer recruitment notification and the application process for the same began from today, November 2. All the candidates can check the notification and apply for the positions on the official website, ibps.in.

The specialist officer recruitment will be done for around 650 vacancies and for six positions including IT Officer (20 vacancies), Agriculture Field Officer (485), Rajbhasha Adhikari (25), Law Officer (50), HR (7), and Marketing Officer (60).

The application process is ongoing and the last day to apply to participate in the recruitment drive is November 23. The online preliminary exam will be conducted on December 26 and December 27 and the Main exam will be conducted on January 24, 2021.

All interested candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 30 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories. Each position has its own eligibility and qualification criteria and applicants are suggested to go through the official notification for more details.

Here is the direct link to check the IBPS SO 2020 recruitment notification.

Here is the direct link to begin the application process.

All interested candidates are requested to go through the official notification for more details on the application process, selection process, eligibility and qualification criteria, vacancy breakdown, reservation policy among other details before proceeding with the application.