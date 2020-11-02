Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) and Kakatiya University have declared the TS ICET 2020 result today, November 2. All the candidates can check the ICET 2020 result on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

The result was expected to be released at around 3.30 pm but was released after 4.00 pm. The rank card is now available for download. The counselling details and schedule based on the ICET rank will be released soon.

Here is the direct link to check TS ICET 2020 rank card.

TS ICET or Integrated Common Entrance Exam is conducted for admissions for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated college. The exam is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE.

How to check TS ICET 2020 result:

Visit the TS ICET official website. Click on the link to check the TS ICET result. Enter the required details and submit. The result can be accessed on the official website.

TS ICET exam was conducted this year on September 30 and October 1. The result was expected to be released last week but was postponed and will be released today.