Maharashtra CET Cell has issued the hall ticket for the MHT-CET 2020 additional session. The additional session for the MHT-CET 2020 examination for PCM and PCB group is scheduled to be conducted on November 7 and the admit card can be downloaded from the official website, mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

The additional session for the MHT-CET 2020 exam will be conducted on November 7. The timing for the PCB group is 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and for the PCM group is 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Here is the direct link to download the MHT-CET 2020 hall ticket.

The details of examination centre, reporting time, day and date of examination are displayed on the admit card. The candidates should go through the admit card for these information and all COVID-19 precautions one must take.

The additional session of MHT-CET exams will be conducted for students who could not attend the exam due to transportation issues due to heavy rainfall, power outage, Covid-19 symptoms etc.

MHT-CET exam is conducted for admissions to various Engineering and Pharmacy undergraduate courses offered in the state. The exam was conducted from October 1 to October 20. More than 5.3 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the MHT CET 2020 examination.