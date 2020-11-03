The Union Public Service Commission has announced the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019 for Officers Training Academy on November 2.

Candidates can access information regarding the results by visiting UPSC website upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website for 30 days.

A total of 241 candidates, including 174 men and 67 women, have cleared the test and interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 112th Short Service Commission Course (NT) for men and 26th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course at Chennai’s Officers Training Academy. There are 225 vacancies for men and 15 for women at the respective courses.

The Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019 has been topped by Parveen followed by Prateek Kumar and MD Anisur Rahman in the men’s list and Aditi V Parida, Simran Kaur Gill and LL Yashasavi Raje in the women’s list.

The men’s list also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).