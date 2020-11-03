Rajasthan Police has released the admit card for the 2019 Police Constable recruitment examination on November 2. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 6, November 7, and November 8. Candidates should check the admit card carefully for the exam date, time, and venue of the exam along with COVID-19 precautions one must take.

Here is the direct link to download the Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment exam admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5000 Constable vacancies in the Rajasthan Police. The vacancies consist of Constable General and Constable Driver. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in February 2020 but was delayed due to various reasons including the pandemic.

The exam will be for 100 marks consisting of 150 questions from Reasoning Skills, Computer Skills, General Awareness, Laws for Women and Children, and History and Culture of Rajasthan. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the PST/PMT round and Medical exam and skill test.

How to donwload Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment admit card: