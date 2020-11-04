DU SOL 2020 BA/BCom result declared at sol.du.ac.in; check here for direct links
Delhi University School for Open Learning results are now available for various courses on the official website.
Delhi University School for Open Learning or DU SOL has declared the results for BA and BCom examinations today. November 4. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, sol.du.ac.in.
The result of the following examinations are available now on the official website for students to check. The students can click on the relevant exam and get information on their result on a PDF document
- BA English Honours CBCS Part I Semester II
- BA Political Science Honours CBCS Part I Semester II
- BA Programme CBCS Part I Semester II
- BCom CBCS Part I Semester II
- BCom Honours CBCS Part I Semester II
Here is the direct link to check the DU SOL 2020 results.
DU SOL examinations were conducted in the month of September instead of the usual May and June due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.
How to check the DU SOL 2020 result:
- Visit the DU SOL official website,
- Click on the link to check the DU SOL result.
- The result page will open. Click on the relevant exam.
- The PDF document detailing the result of all the candidates who participated will open.