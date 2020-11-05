Uttar Pradesh NEET 2020 UG counselling process has begun with the activation of the registration link a while ago. The schedule for the UP NEET 2020 was released for admissions to various MBBS and BDS courses a while ago and now the process has begun.

The registration process to participate in the UP NEET 2020 counselling can be done on the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The document verification process for all the registered candidates will be done at the nodal centres in person. The process of document verification will be done from November 6 (12.00 noon). The last day to register to participate in the UP NEET 2020 counselling is November 8 and the last day to get the documents verified is November 9.

Here is the direct link to register to participate in the UP NEET 2020 counselling.

Here is the direct link to access the UP NEET 2020 Counselling schedule.

The candidates have to pay a registration fees of 2,000/- and a security deposit of 30,000/- for government seats and 2,00,000/- for private medical seat or 1,00,000/- for private dental seat at the nodal centre during the document verification process. The candidates need to complete these formalities to be eligible to participate in the choice filling process.

After the verification process is completed, choice filling process on the official website will begin on November 6 (2.00 pm) and can be done until November 10. The allotment result is expected to be released on November 11 and November 12 and admission process based on the allotment can be done until November 18.

All the candidates are requested to go through the official notification and various steps that one needs to follow before proceeding with the registration process for the UP NEET 2020.