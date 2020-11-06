National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2020 answer keys for 55 subjects on November 5. The answer keys for all the exams conducted until October 17 is available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

All the candidates can raise objections against the answer keys on the official website on or before November 7 (9.00 pm). A processing fee of Rs. 1000/- will be charged per challenge which will be refunded if the objection is legitimate.

Here is the direct link to access the Answer Keys/Question and raise objections.

UGC NET exam is being conducted from the month of September and will go on until November 13. The admit card for the remaining exams have been released and can be downloaded from this link.

The exam has been postponed multiple times this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. After multiple postponements, the exams were scheduled for September 16 to September 25. These exams were postponed again and now the detailed schedule for the whole exam has been released.

UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position at various institutions. The exam is conducted for various subjects and the top 6% of scorers get the NET certification.

The exam is generally conducted twice in a year, once in June and once in December. There is no upper age limit to appear for the exam; however, candidates who are seeking for JRF should be below 28 years old.