Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2020 results today, November 6. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The result was expected to be released at around 3.00 pm but was delayed by a few hours. The TS LAWCET and PGLCET exams were conducted on October 9, 2020.

Here is the direct link to check the TS LAWCET PGLCET 2020 result.

The exam process is being taken care of by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE. The LAWCET and PGLCET exams are conducted for admissions to various law courses offered in the state of Telangana. The courses for which admissions are done include 3-year LLB course, 5-year LLB course, and 2-year LLM course.

Once the result is declared, the counselling details will be released soon after. Once again, students should keep checking the official website for updates regarding the counselling process.

How to check TS LAWCET 2020 result: