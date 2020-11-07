The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the link for candidates to change their exam centres today, November 7. All the candidates who had applied to participate in the July 2020 CTET exam can change their exam centre, if required, on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The CTET July 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 31, 2021. The board has added 23 new cities to the list of cities where the exam will be conducted. The new cities added to the list are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Sagarsa, Saran, Bhilai/Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Deoria, Mainpuri, Gonda, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.

Here is the direct link to begin the CTET 2020 exam centre change process.

The board has increased the list of cities and has allowed change of centres due to a large number of request by the candidates. Many candidates had sent representations to the board stating that they have shifted their residence due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic. The candidates wanting to change their exam city preference can make online corrections from November 7 to November 16 on the website.

The board said, “Every effort will be made to accommodate the candidates in the cities opted by them but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by the candidates.”

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for Class I to Class V and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both the papers.