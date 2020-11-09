The railway recruitment boards (RRB) have announced that the exam for selection to ministerial and isolated category posts will be held from December 15 to December 23. A total of 1,665 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment, which was notified last year.

Through this exam, the RRBs will select candidates and recommend them for appointment to posts such as stenographer, fingerprint examiner, lab assistant, cook, teacher, and others. Candidates will be selected based on a single-stage computer-based test (CBT) followed by a stenography skill test, translation test, performance test, and teaching skill test.

In an October 30 notification, the RRBs said that details of the exam centre and date will be intimated to candidates 10 days before the commencement of the exam. That means applicants need to regularly visit the RRBs’ official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in from the first week of December to check for an update. Downloading of E-Call letters will start from 4 days prior to the CBT date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link, the notice said.

Usually, the RRBs release the exam city and date details prior to releasing the admit cards. Travelling pass for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories will also be released prior to admit cards. Railway issues free sleeper class pass to such candidates.

“At the time of obtaining reservation and traveling, the Reservation Clerk and/or Ticket Checking Staff will ask for the original SC/ST community certificate for verification of genuineness of the candidate. Any attempt to misuse this travelling authority shall lead to rejection of candidature at any stage of the recruitment process and debarment for future examinations conducted by RRB/RRCs,” RRBs have said in the notification.