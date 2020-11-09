The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited online application for 65 vacancies for medical and non-medical scientists. The Council is looking to fill up 42 Scientist ‘E’ (Medical), 16 Scientist ‘D’ (Medical), six Scientist ‘D’ (Non-Medical) and one Scientist ‘E’ (Non-Medical) positions. Candidates can apply online for the vacancies on https://recruit.icmr.org.in by December 5, 2020, till 5:30 PM.

Here is the ICMR RECRUITMENT NOTICE.

Essential qualifications:

A candidate applying for Scientist-E (Medical) is required to have MD/MS/DNB or equivalent degree recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI)/National Medical Commission (NMC) in relevant specialization with seven years R&D/teaching/working experience in public or private sector institutions. The upper age limit is 50. A candidate applying for Scientist-E (Non-Medical) shall have a First Class Post Graduate degree with Ph.D. from a recognized University in Biotechnology with six years R&D/teaching/working experience. The upper age limit is 50. For the post of Scientist-D (Medical), a candidate must have MD/MS/DNB or MBBS degree recognized by MCI/NMC with five and four years R&D/teaching/working experience respectively. The upper age limit is 45. A candidate for the post of Scientist-D (Non-Medical) shall have a First Class Post Graduate degree with Ph.D. from a recognized University in any of the preferable subjects — sociology, social work, psychology, biology/bioscience, biotechnology, botany, bioinformatics — with four years of R&D/teaching/working experience. The upper age limit is 45.

Fee:

Candidates have to pay an Application Fee of Rs 1500 through an online link given in the application form. SC/ST/Women/ PWD/EWS candidates are exempted.

How to apply:

Candidates should apply online at https://recruit.icmr.org.in. A separate application (links mentioned below) has to be submitted for each post, with the required application fee. Self-attested documents such as proof of date of birth, educational qualification and experience are required to be uploaded along with the application.

Shortlisting Criteria:

In the first instance, all the candidates who fulfill minimum eligibility in respect of age, educational qualifications and experience (wherever required) shall be short-listed. If the number of such shortlisted candidates are high and it is not possible to call all of them for the interview, then the ICMR shall further shortlist the candidates, on the basis of higher experience in the relevant fields or candidates with higher educational qualification, as the case may be and as decided by the appointing authority.

Here is the link for ICMR online application for the post of Scientist - E (Medical).

Here is the link for ICMR online application for the post of Scientist - D (Medical).

Here is the link for ICMR online application for the post of Scientist - E (Non-Medical).

Here is the link for ICMR online application for the post of Scientist - D (Non-Medical).

The ICMR is an autonomous organization under the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and deals with biomedical health research in various areas, in collaboration with national and international agencies.