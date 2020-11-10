Uttar Pradesh NEET 2020 UG counselling process is underway and UP NEET 2020 merit list has been released on November 9. All the candidates can check the merit list for the UP NEET UG counselling on the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The allotment result is expected to be released on November 11 and November 12 and admission process based on the allotment can be done until November 18. The schedule for the UP NEET 2020 was released in the first week of November for admissions to various MBBS and BDS courses offered in state of Uttar Pradesh.

Here is the direct link to access the UP NEET 2020 merit list.

The UP NEET counselling process began on on November 5 and the document verification process began on November 6. The last day to register to participate in the UP NEET 2020 counselling was November 8 and the last day to get the documents verified was November 9, after which the list of registered candidates was supposed to be released.

How to check UP NEET 2020 merit list: