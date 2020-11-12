The online application process for admission to first-year undergraduate medical courses (MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BHMS/BUMS) in Bihar colleges will conclude on Friday, November 13. Students who have cleared the NEET (UG)-2020 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) can apply online through the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board – www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The last date for online payment of fees is November 14.

According to the Board, the merit list of Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC)-2020 will be released on November 17 and the proposed date of counselling will be notified later. The seat allotment will be done online. Candidates will be informed of the details of counselling programme with the publication of merit list.

Eligibility criteria and instructions and other details are available in the prospectus of UGMAC-2020 which can be downloaded from here.

Here’s the link to get details for filling Online Application Form for UGMAC 2020.

Steps to apply online for UGMAC 2020:

Visit the Online Portal of UGMAC-2020 and click on the “Apply Online” button Register and fill in all the required details Click on the “Activate Your Account” button and enter email ID and ‘Activation code’ sent via SMS/email. Thereafter, click the “Submit” button After activating the account, click the “Sign in” button and enter the email Id and password to proceed further Fill in personal information, upload photo/signature and qualification details Preview the application and proceed to make online payment of Counselling Fee Download and take a printout of the form

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of medical, engineering and agricultural streams in the institutions of Bihar.