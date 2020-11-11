Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board of Vyapam has released the admit card for the exam for the recruitment of Jail Department - Prahari on November 10. All the candidates who had applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

PEB will conduct the recruitment exam from November 20 to December 2. All the candidates must go through the admit card carefully for exam date, time, and venue details. Candidates must also go through the COVID-19 precaution instructions and follow them.

Here is the direct link to download the MP Jail Prahari 2020 exam admit card.

The exam is being conducted for 282 Jail Prahari vacancies. The notification for the recruitment was released July 27 and the application process went on until August 10, 2020. The result date is not yet known and will be revealed in the near future.

Howt o download the MP PEB Jail Prahari admit card: