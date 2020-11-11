Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released the list of invalid applications for the 2020 recruitment of Forest Guard in the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department today, November 11. All the candidates who have applied for the recruitment can check the list on the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

More than 11,000 applications have been rejected for various reasons. The reason for the rejection is also displayed along with the name of the applicant and other basic details.

Here is the direct link to access the CSBC Forest Guard list of invalid applications.

The notification for the position of Forest Guard was released on July 20 and the application process was conducted from July 26 to September 4, 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 484 vacancies.

The Board is expected to release the details of the written exam for the recruitment. The written exam will consist of 100 MCQ questions for 2-hour duration testing candidates on general awareness, quantitative aptitude, general science, and Hindi language skills.

Here is the direct link to access the Forest Guard recruitment notification.