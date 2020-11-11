Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh (MP) DME has released the merit list for the NEET UG 2020 as part of the counselling process today, November 11. All the candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check the merit list on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

The choice filling and locking process for the first round will begin from tomorrow, November 12, and must be done before November 15 (midnight). The first allotment result will be released on November 19 and reporting based on the allotment must be done from November 20 until November 28. The process of choice filling and locking is available on this link.

Here is the direct link to check the DME MP NEET UG 2020 merit list.

The state’s NEET UG Counselling is conducted for admissions to various institutions offering MBBS and BDS degree in the state. The counselling is conducted based on the NEET UG result. The counselling process this year began on November 1 and will consist of three allotment rounds including one mop-up round.

Here is the direct link to access the MP NEET UG 2020 Counselling schedule.

The NEET UG 2020 examination was conducted on September 23 and the result for the exam was released on October 17. The top positions in the merit list were grabbed by Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and Akanksha Singh from Delhi with 720 marks each.

A total number 771,500 candidates or 56.44% of candidates who had appeared for the exam cleared it and are now eligible to participate in the counselling process.

How to check MP NEET 2020 merit list.