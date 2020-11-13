Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar had released a recruitment notification for 8415 Constable vacancies on November 11 and the application process for the same will begin from today, November 13. All the interested candidates can check the notification and apply for the recruitment drive on the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

The application for the 2020 Constable recruitment will be accepted until December 14, 2020. Interested candidates must have cleared the 12th class from any recognised board. The candidates from the general category must be between the ages of 18 and 25 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved category.

The selection process will be involve a written exam initially followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The written exam will be of 100 marks and 100 MCQ questions. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.

Here is the direct link to access the CSBC 2020 Constable recruitment notification.

All interested candidates are suggested to go through the official notification for details regarding the eligibility, qualification, exam pattern and syllabus, reservation, vacancy breakdown, selection process and application process before proceeding with the application.