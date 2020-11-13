Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) has finally released the 2020 Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination admit card today, November 13. The admit card was expected on November 11 but was released today on the official website, jkbank.com.

The bank will conduct the preliminary examination from November 25 to December 1. All candidates must go through the call letter carefully for more information on exam date, time, and venue along with COVID-19 instructions.

Here is the direct link to download the J&K Bank PO preliminary exam call letter.

The bank also released information hand about the exam which said that the exam will be of 100 marks and of 100 questions testing candidates on English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability for 1-hour duration. A mock test link has also been activated. The information hand out and mock test link is available on this direct link.

How to download J&K Bank call letter: