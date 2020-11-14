State Bank of India (SBI) has finally released the Probationary Officer (PO) 2020 notification and the application process has begun on the official website, sbi.co.in. All the interested candidates can check the notification and apply for the same on the website from today, November 14.

The PO notification is generally released earlier but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the notification this year was delayed. The PO recruitment drive this year will be conducted for 2000 vacancies and the application process will go on until December 4, 2020.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on December 31, January 2, January 4, and January 5. All candidates who clear the preliminary exam will appear for the Main exam which is scheduled for January 29, 2021.

Eligibility and Qualification:

Candidates must have cleared their graduation to be eligible to apply for the position. The candidate must be above 21 years and below 30 years to be eligible to apply with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates who are from reserved categories.

Mode of Selection:

Candidates have to go through three rounds of selection process - Preliminary, Main, and Interview/Personality Test. The preliminary exam will consist of 100 MCQ question for 100 marks testing candidates on English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for Main exam that will consist of 155 questions for 200 marks on Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General Economy/Banking Awareness, and English Language. There will also be a descriptive paper for 30 marks consisting of Essay and Letter writing.

The final phase of selection will include an interview round and depending on the COVID-19 restrictions a Ground Discussion before the final selection is done.

Here is the direct link to access the SBI PO 2020 notification.

Here is the direct link to begin the SBI PO 2020 application process.

Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification for more details on the vacancy breakdown, qualification and eligibility, selection process, application process, reservation policy among others before proceeding with the application.