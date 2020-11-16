Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 will be conducted on January 2 and 3, 2021, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced. Eligible candidates can apply online at the Board’s official website — bseh.org.in — for HTET from Monday, November 16, from 4 pm. The application window will close on December 4 (12 pm).

The online window to make corrections in the application process will be opened on December 5 and remain active till December 8. The candidates are advised not to apply more than one.

The admit card for the HTET 2020 exam will be available for download in the third week of December on the main website.

Qualification requirement

To qualify for the HTET exam, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks or 90 marks. Those belonging to the reserved category will be eligible with a score of 55 per cent that is 82 marks.

Those who clear Paper I of HTET will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach up to class 12. The qualifying rules remain the same for all three categories.

Here’s how to apply for HTET 2020: