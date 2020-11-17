Bihar BCECE Board is expected to release the Bihar NEET Counselling or UGMAC 2020 merit list today, November 17. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the UGMAC 2020 counselling can check the merit list on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Along with the merit list, the remaining counselling schedule is also expected to be released. This will inform about the allotment and reporting dates at the allotted colleges for various MBBS and BDS courses.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of medical, engineering and agricultural streams in the institutions of Bihar along with handling the admission process for various professional courses.

BCECE will conduct the admissions for MBBS and BDS courses based on the NEET UG exam which was conducted on September 23 and the result was declared in the month of October.

All the candidates who have registered to participate in the UGMAC 2020 counselling process are suggested to keep checking the official website for further details and updates on the counselling.

Here is the direct link to access the Bihar UGMAC 2020 counselling page.