The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2020 answer keys for 26 NET subjects conducted between November 4 and 13 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates who appeared in the test can login into the website, using their application number and date of birth and click the link for the display of their question papers and marked responses and the provisional answer keys. Candidates can also challenge the answer keys, online, at the above-mentioned website, giving details of their observations, with supporting evidence if any.

An online processing fee of Rs 1000 will be charged per challenge which will be refunded if the objection is legitimate. This facility will be available till November 18 (6.00 PM).

Here is the direct link to Procedure for Challenge of Answer Keys of UGC NET June, 2020.

Here is the direct link to view and challenge the Answer Key of UGC NET June, 2020.

The UGC NET June, 2020 exam has been postponed multiple times this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. After multiple postponements, the exam commenced from September 24 and lasted till November 13 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode spread over a period of 12 examination days during September – November 2020.

UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position at various institutions. The exam is conducted for various subjects and the top 6% of scorers get the NET certification.

The exam is generally conducted twice a year, once in June and once in December. There is no upper age limit to appear for the exam; however, candidates who are seeking for JRF should be below 28 years old.