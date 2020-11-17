Osmania University has announced the Semester VI results of CBCS undergraduate courses B.A/B.Com/B.Sc/B.B.A held in September-October this year. Candidates can access their results on the varsity’s official website ouexams.in. The candidates can collect their Grade Card from their respective colleges after three weeks.

To check the results, a candidate can visit the official website, hover the cursor over the ‘Notification’ button on the homepage and select the ‘Examination Results’ tab. A candidate needs to enter the 12-digit Hall Ticket Number and click ‘Submit’ to get the result. Direct links to the specific courses are given below.

Here is the direct link to B.A (CBCS) VI SEM SEPT-2020 RESULTS.

Here is the direct link to BBA (CBCS) VI SEM SEPT-2020 RESULTS.

Here is the direct link to B.Com (CBCS) VI SEM SEPT-2020 RESULTS.

Here is the direct link to B.Sc (CBCS) VI SEM SEPT-2020 RESULTS.

Candidates who wish to apply for reevaluation should apply separately without waiting for a photocopy of the answer script from November 18 to December 4. A fee of Rs 300 will be applicable per paper. Other details regarding the same can be read at the Osmania University press note here.