The registration and online application process for Odisha NEET-UG 2020 counselling for students seeking admission to medical and dental colleges in Odisha ends today, November 18. Candidate can apply at Odisha Joint Entrance Examination’s (OJEE) official website, ojee.nic.in. The merit list will be released on November 21. Admissions to 85 per cent of total seats in government medical and dental colleges as well as for private colleges will be done through this counselling process.

Interested candidates will have to register themselves on the OJEE New Candidate Registration page. After registration, candidates will have to fill online forms, make online payment of the registration fee of Rs 1,000 and upload required documents for online verification.

The choice filling and locking of college preferences can be done from November 23 (10.00 PM) to November 24. Colleges will be allotted in the first round on November 26 based on the state merit list as well as the choice of subject and college locked by the candidate. If a candidate is allotted a seat in any round of counselling as per his/her first choice and takes admission for that seat, then he/she cannot participate in subsequent rounds of counseling, as per rules.

The allotment letter for the first round will be released on November 26 while the candidates will be allowed to accept seats till November 30. Further, candidates, who after taking admission in the first round, have exercised the option of freeze or float, are not required to do any additional choice filling for the second round.

As per the schedule, the vacant seat display will be released on December 3 and the entire process will begin again. The registration for second counselling will be open from December 4 to 5. In case of seats still left vacant, spot counselling will be held on December 15.

Here’s the direct link to the OJEE New Candidate Registration page.

Here’s the direct link to Guidelines/instructions for counselling and admission to MBBS/BDS courses 2020-21

Here’s the direct link to the Tentative Schedule for counselling and admission to MBBS/BDS courses 2020-21