National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for the All India Sainik School Exam (AISSEE) 2021 upto December 3 (5.00 PM). AISSEE 2021 is scheduled to be held on January 10.

All parents/guardians who want their child to participate in the AISSEE 2021 exam can apply for the same on the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in.

The application process had started on October 20 and was due to end on November 19. However, NTA said it has received representations from candidates who are not able to submit their application forms, on account of a variety of reasons (which include delay in getting the required certificates for uploading, while applying), to extend the last date for submission of the exam form.

“With a view to ensure larger participation of candidates and to remove the hardships caused to them, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms in respect of the exam upto 03.12.2020 and reschedule the activities...,” NTA said in its notification.

Here is the direct link to the AISSEE 2021 application form.

The correction window for application form will be active from December 5 to 9. Candidates will be able to view, download and print Admit Cards from December 23 onwards, as per the Information Bulletin.

The AISSEE exam is conducted for admissions to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2021-22. Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.

The AISSEE exam will be an OMR-sheet-based exam (Pen and Paper) with a multiple choice question pattern.

For admissions to Class VI, the candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2021. Admission for Girls is open in Class VI only in all Sainik Schools. For Class IX, the student should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2021 and should have passed Class VIII, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.