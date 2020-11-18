The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has made changes to 30 exam centres for the upcoming CA November exam 2020. The changes include shifting centres to new venus and correction in the names. While some changes are for all three programmes – foundation, intermediate and final, some are only for one exam.

In a statement, ICAI cited “unavoidable circumstances” for these changes in the upcoming November CA exam centres.

The Novembar CA Exam centres where changes have been made are in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh.

The ICAI CA exam will be conducted from November 21 to December 14, in a single shift starting from 2 pm.

Here is the direct link to revised ICAI CA November 2020 Exam Centres.

Here is the direct link to the revised schedule.

Foundation Course Examination

December 8, 10, 12 and 14

Intermediate (Ipc) Course Examination – Under Old Scheme

Group-I: November 22, 24, 26 and 28

Group-II: December 1, 3 and 5

Intermediate Course Examination – Under New Scheme

Group-I: November 22, 24, 26 and 28

Group-II: December 1, 3, 5 and 7

Final Course Examination - Under Old Scheme

Group-I: November 21, 23, 25 and 27

Group-II: November 29, December 2, 4 and 6

Final Course Examination - Under New Scheme

Group-I: November 21, 23, 25 and 27

Group -II: November 29, December 2, 4 and 6

Insurance And Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination

Modules I to IV: November 21, 23, 25 and 27

International Trade Laws And World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO), Part I Examination

Group A: November 21 and 23

Group B: November 25 and 27

International Taxation – Assessment Test (Intt – AT)

November 21 and 23

How to download the ICAI CA admit card:

Visit the ICAI CA exam website. Click on the log-in button and enter the log-in details. The admit card can be accessed and printed out.

The CA examination will be conducted in 207 Indian cities and five cities abroad, details of which can be accessed on the timetable on the website. ICAI conducts the CA examination twice in a year, once in May and then in November. The May 2020 examination had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The May 2020 exam has been merged with the November 2020 examination with a carryover of all the benefits available to the students.