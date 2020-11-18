Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has postponed the registration process for the 2nd round of NEET-UG 2020 counselling. A notice available on the website said that the registration process will now begin on November 20.

All the candidates can register from November 20 to participate in the second round of MCC Counselling on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The registration process was initially scheduled to begin today and go on until November 22. The delay in the registration process might also affect the remaining schedule, details of which is expected to be released soon on the official website.

This year the counselling will be done in three rounds and will go on until December 26. The final round will be a mop-up round. The remaining seats’ counselling will be done by respective states and candidates are requested to keep an eye on the state counselling website for updates regarding the same.

The first round of counselling registration was conducted from October 27 to November 2 and the first allotment result was declared on November 6. The original schedule of first allotment was November 5.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates regarding the 2020 NEET UG schedule for the All-India Quota. MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities.

NTA had declared the NEET 2020 result on October 17. A total number 771,500 candidates or 56.44% of candidates who had appeared for the exam cleared it and are now eligible to participate in the counselling process.