Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will conduct the written exam for the direct recruitment of 1,722 Bihar Police Driver Constable on January 3, 2021. The admit card for the exam was released on September 23 on CSBC’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in and will remain valid. The initial date for the exam was October 14 but was postponed due to the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.

Moreover, the written exam for the filling of 236 Forest Guard posts will be held on December 20. The recruitment is also being done by the CSBC for the state Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department. Information on the release of admit cards will be issued later on CSBC’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in. The online application process had commenced on July 27 and lasted till September 10.

Home Guard Sepoy exam

On the other hand, the Central Selection Board also announced it will hold written exam for direct recruitment of male and female candidates for the post of Sepoy in the state Home Guards on January 21, 2021. Information on the release of admit cards will be issued later on CSBC’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The online application process for filling 551 vacancies began on July 3 and ended on August 3. The written exam was originally scheduled for October 18 but had to be postponed due to the elections.

The syllabus for the exam can be accessed on CSBC’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in or through the direct link here.