Madhya Pradesh Department of Medical Education (DME) will be issuing the first allotment result for the MP NEET UG 2020 Counselling today, November 19. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the MP NEET UG Counselling process can check the allotment result on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

The reporting which will involve paying the admission fees and reporting to the allotted college can be done from tomorrow and before November 28. The second round of counselling process will begin from December 6 with the publication of vacancies and choice filling process will begin on December 7.

The state’s NEET UG Counselling is conducted for admissions to various institutions offering MBBS and BDS degree in the state. The counselling is conducted based on the NEET UG result. The counselling process this year began on November 1 and will consist of three allotment rounds including one mop-up round.

Here is the direct link to access the MP NEET UG Counselling schedule.

The merit list for the MP NEET UG 2020 counselling was released on November 11. The choice filling and locking process for the first round was conducted from November 12 to November 15 (midnight).

The NEET UG 2020 examination was conducted on September 23 and the result for the exam was released on October 17. The top positions in the merit list were grabbed by Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and Akanksha Singh from Delhi with 720 marks each.

A total number 771,500 candidates or 56.44% of candidates who had appeared for the exam cleared it and are now eligible to participate in the counselling process.