The Bihar Combined Entrance and Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is expected to release the merit list for UGEAC or engineering admissions in the state today on November 19. The merit is scheduled to be published today at 8.00 pm on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The remaining counselling schedule has not been released yet. The details of the allotment date and the number of counselling rounds is also expected to be released soon on the official website.

The UGEAC admission process had to be re-opened on November 9 due to the decision of Deptt. of Science and Technology, Govt. of Bihar o allow Diploma Engg. passed candidates to be eligible for applying for UGEAC-2020 for admission. The second round of registration for such candidates was conducted from November 9 to November 16.

The candidates who get shortlisted into the merit list will be eligible Bihar UGEAC 2019 counselling for admission to B.Tech courses offered across the state. The merit list is based on the rank list of JEE (Main)-2019 against state quota seats.