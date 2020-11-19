Lucknow University has released the UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 counselling schedule has been released and the registration process for the first 50,000 rank holders will begin from today, November 19. The registration link will get activated on the official website, lkouniv.ac.in.

The choice filling process for the firs round will begin from tomorrow, November 20 and the registration and choice filling process needs to be done before November 22. The allotment result will be released for the first round on November 24 and seats needs to be confirmed before November 27.

Here is the direct link to access the UP B.Ed. Counselling schedule.

The counselling process will be conducted in four phase with second phase for candidates from 50001 rank to 1,40,000 rank. The third phase is for candidates from 1,40,001 rank to 2,40,001 and the fourth phase from 2,40,001 till the end. More rounds will be conducted for vacant seats.

The counselling is being conducted for B.Ed. Education offered in various institutions and colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. There are more than 2000 institutions in the state offered such courses, details of which are available on this link.

The UP B.Ed JEE result was declared on September 5 and now the counselling process is about to begin from today. University of Lucknow had conducted the B.Ed. Entrance exam on August 9. A total number of 4.31 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam and the exam was conducted in 73 districts spread across the state.